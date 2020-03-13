LGA Polls: Gov Bello inaugurates electoral commission, others

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has inaugurated the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission, giving them the charge to conduct a free, fair and credible local government elections.

The governor also promised not to interfere with the activities of the electoral commission noting that Kogi electorate would be given the free hand to choose those who would represent them.

The governor also inaugurated the State’s Judicial Service Commission and the Kogi State Hajj commission. He urged them to undertake their respective tasks committed to them deligently and ensure cooperation with everyone.

Addressing the members of the SIEC, he said the country was operating a multi party system hence they must ensure that they were deviod of any forms of political interference.

Governor Bello explained that inadequate funds and certain political exigencies crippled the conduct of the LGA polls in the first term, neccesitating the appointment of Local Government Administrators to oversee the affairs of the 21 LGAs

He said here was still paucity of funds it had become expedient that the state conducted LG election as soon as possible as governance dissallows vacuum.

The governor pointed out that those who have made as chairmen, secretaries and members of the inaugurated commission were selected based on track record and good conduct “although they were only selected few of the many who were qualified for the same positions”.

He asked the electoral commission to promptly bring out the time table and ensure that the LGA polls was conducted within the shortest reasonable time.

Speaking, the newly inaugurated chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Mamman Eri, assured the state government, political parties as well as the electorate of a credible and fair LGA polls.

