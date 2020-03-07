Niger seizes 33 trucks loaded with charcoal

Charcoal

The Niger State government has confiscated about 33 trucks loaded with 518 bags of charcoal suspected to be produce of illegal tree felling in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, said this in a statement in Minna on Saturday.

He warned that government would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone caught engaging in such indiscriminate act.

Mr Matane said that in spite of efforts by the present administration to fight the trend, there were few unscrupulous elements undermining such efforts.

“Government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the protection of the forests in the state,” he said.

He said that soil erosion, desertification and land degradation were some of the challenges faced by the people as a result of indiscriminate felling of trees.

Mr Matane said the act of felling of trees in the name of timber and charcoal remained a threat to the community.

READ ALSO: N3.6 billion Contract: Bauchi govt reacts to graft allegations against governor

He called on the Ministry of Environment and the Task Force Committee on Forest Exploitation in the state to intensify effort towards putting an end to this unfortunate incident.

Mr Matane appealed to Niger people to report activities of unscrupulous Timber and Charcoal vendors to security agencies for necessary action.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.