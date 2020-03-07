Niger seizes 33 trucks loaded with charcoal

Related News

The Niger State government has confiscated about 33 trucks loaded with 518 bags of charcoal suspected to be produce of illegal tree felling in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, said this in a statement in Minna on Saturday.

He warned that government would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone caught engaging in such indiscriminate act.

Mr Matane said that in spite of efforts by the present administration to fight the trend, there were few unscrupulous elements undermining such efforts.

“Government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the protection of the forests in the state,” he said.

He said that soil erosion, desertification and land degradation were some of the challenges faced by the people as a result of indiscriminate felling of trees.

Mr Matane said the act of felling of trees in the name of timber and charcoal remained a threat to the community.

He called on the Ministry of Environment and the Task Force Committee on Forest Exploitation in the state to intensify effort towards putting an end to this unfortunate incident.

Mr Matane appealed to Niger people to report activities of unscrupulous Timber and Charcoal vendors to security agencies for necessary action.

