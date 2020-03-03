Kogi dissolves LG caretaker committees

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello
The Kogi State Government has announced the dissolution of administrative teams of the 21 local government councils in the state.

A statement by the secretary to the state government, Folashade Ayoade, sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday directed the interim administrators to hand over the affairs of their respective local governments to Directors of Local Government.

The development, according to the government, follows the expiration of the tenure of the administrative teams, who were in charge of the local councils.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State appreciates their profound contributions to the development of their respective councils and the State at large and wishes them well in their future endeavour,” the statement reads in part.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state’s House of Assembly confirmed seven out of eight nominees as members of the State Independent Electoral Commission. The eighth nominee, Ali Jiya, was dropped for absconding from the screening.

The assembly confirmed Mamman Eri as chairman with Abdulkarim Jamiu, Musa Adama, Funsho Olorunfemi, Chogudo Musa and Labaran Oyigebe as members.

Ozovehe Enesi was also confirmed as Secretary of the Commission.

Kogi State commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said the action was taken in deference to Nigeria’s Constitution.

“The tenure of the Administrative Teams has elapsed and it is constitutionally expedient to dissolve them in line with the constitution.

“Moreover, the State House of Assembly today, screened and cleared members of the State Independent Electoral Commission. The Commission is saddled with the responsibility of conducting Local Government election in the state.

“With the constitution of SIEC, processes leading to the Council Poll has kicked off in earnest.”Abdu

