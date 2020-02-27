Why new minimum wage is yet to be approved in Kwara – Workers’ union

Related News

The Joint Kwara Labour Congress (JKLC) has stated the reasons for the delay in the approval of the new minimum wage by the state government.

According to a statement signed by the leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress, Issa Ore; Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kolawole Olumoh, and the Joint Negotiation Committee, Saliu Suleiman, the delay is as a result of ”the official engagements of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq outside the state”.

The statement, signed on Wednesday, was made available to this newspaper.

“As you are all aware, the negotiation of N30,000 minimum wage for all categories of Kwara workers has been concluded and is awaiting the governor’s final approval, who is out on official assignment.

“The leadership of the labour movement, therefore, assures every worker that we will not relent in our pursuit for settlement of all their legitimate entitlements.”

“The governor is a good listener and swift in taking positive action on matters that benefit the citizenry.

“We encourage workers to go about their normal duties diligently and optimally,” the statement read in part.

It could be recalled that the organised labour suspended an earlier proposed industrial action over their demands on the minimum wage.

The union announced that the strike was suspended after a ‘favourable agreement’ with the state government.

Meanwhile, all efforts to get the reaction of Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor Abdulrasaq’s spokesperson, were not successful as he refused to respond to PREMIUM TIMES’s calls and text messages.

However, a source told this reporter that the Governor has been on official assignments lately. “He is in France at the moment,” the source stated.

Our source also disclosed that consolidation on how to cater for local government workers under the new minimum wage plan is ongoing.