Hoodlums attack Kwara APC chairman

The All Progressive Congress Chairman in Kwara State, Bashir Bolarinwa, was attacked by suspected hoodlums Tuesday at Shao in Moro local government area of Kwara State.

This paper learnt that the chairman was said to be going for a reconciliation meeting, as part of his tour across the 16 local government areas to resolve the internal crisis rocking the party, before the incident.

A witness said that as the convoy approached the community, about 20 hoodlums chased and threw stones at Mr Bolarinwa’s vehicles.

They were said to be clutching daggers and machetes, throwing pebbles at the convoy and shouting “Bolarinwa Ole, Bolarinwa Ole” meaning, “Bolarinwa is a thief”.

The Kwara State governor, Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman, in a statement sent to this paper, condemned the alleged attack.

“We condemn in strongest terms possible the alleged attack on the state chairman of the APC Hon. Bashiru Omolaja Bolarinwa allegedly by some hoodlums in Moro local government,” Mr Abdulrahman said in the statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye.

“This is very disturbing. The governor is very proud of the peaceful atmosphere in the state and seriously frowns at any action that might heat up the polity under whatever guise.”

He also called on the security agencies to not just fish out those behind the attack but to also make sure they face the full weight of the law.

Contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Peter Okasanmi, said he is not aware of the attack.

In a telephone interview, he promised to call this correspondent back when he gets the necessary information. However, he was yet to send a feedback as at the time of filing this report.

The ruling party had been enmeshed in crisis since it took over power in the state after its outing in the last general elections.

The party associates loyal to the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, are allegedly not involved in the day-to-day running of the state government by the governor, Mr Abdulrahman.