Offa Poly probes lecturer over sale of textbooks

The authorities of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara state, have begun the probe of Yemisi Adekeye, a lecturer mentioned in a PREMIUM TIMES‘ report for making a textbook a requirement for the submission of students’ assignment.

In a two-part investigation published last year, Mrs Adekeye, handling GNS 102, an English Language course, instructed the students of Mass Communication not to submit an assignment without including the textbooks.

A source at the polytechnic informed this reporter that some students of Mass Communication department were summoned to a panel as witnesses on Friday.

“The students could not muster the courage to say the truth,” our source disclosed.

When contacted, the school’s spokesperson, Olayinka Iroye, did not deny that the lecturer is currently being probed by the management.

Mr Olayinka said he could attest to the ‘good’ character of the embattled lecturer but maintained that the school will not “sweep any case under the carpet.”

He said the management is keen on restoring sanity, in any way possible, to the institution.

When this reporter contacted Mrs Adekeye for her reaction on Saturday, she refused to respond to several calls and text messages.

The former head of Mass Communication department, Binta Oloyede, was replaced after the institution investigated the findings in our earlier reports.

While the first part chronicled the groaning of students over the imposition of illegal fees, the second part exposed how students were compelled to buy handouts.