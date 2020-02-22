Kwara govt introduces new tax, ID cards for Okada riders

Kwara State Governor Elect, Abdulrazak-Abdul-rahmon (Photo Credit: Guardian.ng)
Kwara State Governor Elect, Abdulrazak-Abdul-rahmon (Photo Credit: Guardian.ng)

The Kwara State Government has announced that commercial motorcyclists in the state (okada riders) would begin the payment of road tax and use of identity cards with barcodes.

The state commissioner for works, Suleiman Rotimi, stated this in a statement on Saturday, after a meeting with relevant outfits on Thursday.

In the statement, he said all factions of Okada unions in the state would henceforth wear a single uniform.

Mr Rotimi explained that the new single uniform is to beef up security in the state “and screen out unscrupulous elements who use okada to perpetrate criminal acts”.

He added that the government would introduce identity cards with barcodes for riders in the state.

“The commissioner mentioned that as part of the strategy to improve security, a censor of all Okada riders would be conducted and population of registered Okada riders would be ascertained.

“Equally, the commissioner stresses the need for road tax payment and urged the riders to fashion out a realistic amount and mode of collection,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reporting the meeting of Thursday, noted that the permanent secretary in the ministry, Yusuf Manjo, commended the ‘joint motorcycle union’ for accepting the proposal for introduction of a single uniform, stickers, IDs/bar codes.

Mr Manjo reportedly assured that necessary mechanism would be set in motion to make the proposal a reality within the shortest possible time.

He urged them to embrace the proposed road tax as highlighted by the commissioner.

Lagos State, also in the South-west, recently banned the operations of okada and keke (tricycle) operators due to security concerns. This led to a conflict between the authorities and residents that has since abated.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.