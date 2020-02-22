Father of 4 killed in Jos shooting

Related News

The city of Jos was under siege again as civilians were shot at by a combined team of mobile police officers and joint military task force (Operation Safe Haven) early morning Saturday, in Naraguta Village, a suburb of the Plateau State capital.

The shooting, which was gathered to be related to a land dispute, resulted in the death of an individual, Babangida Adam.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Plateau State Command, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident, adding that the deputy commissioner of police and the Divisional Police Officer have, “been there for long.”

Mr Ogaba, said, “Actually, one person was confirmed killed.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred when a combined team of mobile police and joint military task force, Operation Safe Haven OPHS, led some youth on the, “authority of the University of Jos, to demolish houses of the inhabitants of the village.”

A witness, Auwal Adam, told PREMIUM TIMES that, “we were inside our houses in the morning when we heard that some youth assigned by the University of Jos, with the cover (of) Mopol and some soldiers have come and are destroying houses.”

“We were standing with Babangida Saidu Adam, he was holding his small child and telling our youth to go back, then the police shot at him by the waist.

“He was rushed to Plateau Hospital, where he died,” he said.

Mr Adam, until his death, was survived by two wives and four children.

The member representing the area in the state’s House of Assembly, Ibrahim Hassan, who was also at the scene said, “the situation where security led some youth to destroy people’s properties, even when the matter is still in court, was unfortunate.”

He said, “I was informed that the deceased was standing with one boy, and was suddenly shot (at) by the security, for no reason whatsoever.”

An elder brother to the deceased, Musa Jagab said, “The deceased was shot by the combined security operatives around 10 a.m. when he was standing in front of his house holding his small child.

“My younger brothers rushed him to the Plateau Hospital, where I met them and (he) was confirmed dead.

“Look at his corpse, and even as at now, they are there, shooting and injuring our youth who did not carry arms. They are also burning and destroying our homes in a land matter that is before the court of law,” he said.

Efforts to reach the officials of the University of Jos were unsuccessful.