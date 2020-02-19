Police arrest 12 suspects over perm sec’s abduction

Related News

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested 12 suspects allegedly linked to the abduction of Jibril Giza, Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport of the state.

Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Bola Longe, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Lafia, the state capital while parading 35 suspected criminals.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PS was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of February 16 from his residence in Shabu, Lafia.

He however regained his freedom at about 8:00 pm on February 18.

The commissioner explained that the suspects were arrested based on intelligence and technical information received by the police.

Mr Longe said the police rescued Mr Giza from Duduguru village in Obi Local Government Area where he was abandoned by the kidnappers following the close pursuit by his men.

He however, denied knowledge of any ransom paid either by the family members of the victim or anybody to secure his release.

Similarly, the Police also arrested a woman, Paulina Santos of Azuba community in Lafia, who was allegedly scouting for criminals to kidnap her wealthy neighbours.

The CP said the woman had contacted someone to help her organise a gang that would kidnap the mother of her bosom friend.

“She told her contact that the husband and children of her target were all working with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and could afford to pay a huge ransom.

“Unfortunately for her and fortunately for her neighbour, her contact informed the police about her plan and she was arrested,’’ the CP added.

Mr Longe appealed to the public to always supply them with useful information to enable them nip crime and criminals in the bud even before they carry out their plans.

He therefore commended officers of the command, the Inspector-General of police and the Nasarawa Government for their support.

He assured that the command was motivated now than ever to tackle criminal elements in the state.

Meanwhile, Paulina Santos confessed to her crime in an interview with journalists and pleaded for mercy.

(NAN)