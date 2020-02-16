Resident doctors decry assault on member at Abuja hospital

Federal Medical Center (FMC), Jabi, Abuja.
Federal Medical Center (FMC), Jabi, Abuja.

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja has condemned an alleged assault on one of its members while on call on Saturday.

The Association in a statement signed by its President, Adejo Arome, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, threatened to take necessary action if security agencies did not prosecute the perpetrators.

Mr Arome said that the assault was committed on Saturday when the doctor on call was discharging his duty.

According to him, the doctor on duty was attending to a female patient to set a line for drip when his attention was withdrawn to attend to a child who was in more critical condition at the pediatric ward.

He said that the doctor had explained to the patient’s husband that he had to leave to attend to a child whose case was more critical since his wife was stable.

”When the doctor returned from attending to the child to set the line for female patient, he saw a strange doctor trying to set the line for the patient.

”And when he enquired where the doctor came from, the patient’s husband started beating the doctor and assaulting him.

”The hospital security was alerted then the patient’s husband invited three of his friends from town to come and beat the doctor and the hospital security.

”The hospital called the police from Lugbe police station and the perpetrators were arrested, but unfortunately, the authorities due to unknown reason released the perpetrators and asked them to return on Monday.

NAN recalls that the ARD FCT chapter had sometimes in January gone on a three days strike when a female doctor was allegedly assaulted and stripped in Maitama general hospital by a patient’s relative.

And the FCT authorities had promised to beef up security to protect the life of the health workers in every hospital in the FCT. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.