Related News

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has directed the immediate probe of suspended officials who were accused of contravening government’s directive on Treasury Single Account.

The officials are the Vice Chancellor of the Kogi State University, Mohammed Abdulkadir; Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Mohammed Atureta; Chief Medical Director Of Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Ahmed Attah; and the Chief Medical Director Of the Kogi State University Teaching Hospital.

The state government had earlier announced the suspension of the top officials for alleged disregard of the instruction on all government agencies to adopt the single account.

Disclosing this while briefing the press at the end of the State Executive Council Meeting, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said the governor is determined to ensure accountability and transparency in the system.

According to him, the government will sanction any organisation that violates its anti-corruption policies.

Mr Fanwo said the governor has reiterated the determination of his government to ensure that the newly created Ministry Of Solid Minerals rakes in enough revenue to power government programmes and projects.

“The Kogi State Government is poised to use the newly created Ministry Of Solid Minerals to compete effectively in the mineral exploration world.

“To this end, the Deputy Governor of the State, Edward Onoja, has been directed to ensure the ministry starts on a strong footing.”

Also speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner for Health, Saka Haruna, said the Council has approved the upgrading and rehabilitation of three hospitals across the three Senatorial Districts as well as the establishment of the Psychiatric Department at the State Specialist Hospital l, Lokoja.

“The State Executive Council today, approved the establishment of more departments in the State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

“Also, Council has also approved the upgrading and rehabilitation of hospitals in Okene, Idah and Kabba. The spread of the project is in line with the policy of the New Direction Administration to spread projects equitably,” he said.