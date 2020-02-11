Kogi uncovers 1,000 unregistered private schools

Related News

The Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, says the state has more than 1,000 unregistered private schools.

Mr Jones said the ministry was working round the clock to ensure the schools operated according to standard to ensure effective learning and good results.

Mr Jones who made the plan known when he received members of Kogi State House of Assembly Committee on Education in his office in Lokoja on Tuesday, said 900 private schools were registered,

He called on stakeholders to help government deliver quality and effective education to the state by supporting the policies and programmes of the government.

The commissioner said there was a need for lawmakers to do more during their oversight functions to enable the government to achieve its goal of being the best in education nationwide.

He reiterated the commitment of Governor Yahaya Bello to the transformation of the education sector, considering that education remained the foundation of sustainable development.

Mr Jones said the ministry would intensify efforts at generating quality and credible data to improve the quality of education to the people.

“We must realise that government alone does not have the capacity to provide all it takes to make Kogi the best in education sector; we implore stakeholders to partner government,” he said.

The commissioner said the ministry would redouble its efforts in the area of supervision, monitoring and inspection of schools to improve the current rating of the state in external examinations.

“We will enforce discipline to ensure that the right things are done by teaching the students.

“We will need the full corporations and support of the honourable members from time to time to ensure better result is achieved,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Olushola Kilani, said the team was in the ministry on oversight function to work out ways of addressing challenges facing the education sector in the state.

The chairman called on the attention of the commissioner on the need to improve security in the state’s higher institutions, while stressing for a proper measure to improve substandard in both public and private schools.

(NAN)