One dead, three injured as fire guts Kogi settlement

Kogi State Map
Kogi State Map

One person died and three others sustained injuries when a Fulani settlement at Jingbe, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi, was completely gutted by an overnight fire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered in Lokoja on Sunday that the settlement made up of 87 thatched houses being inhabited by over 300 Fulani men, women and children, was gutted by fire at about 2 a.m. when the occupants were fast asleep.

Briefing journalists on the development, the acting chairman of the state branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN), Ardo Bello Garatu, said that the incident occurred in the early hours of February 8.

Mr Garatu, who spoke through Adamu Abubakar, the state Acting Assistant Secretary of the association, said that a two-year-old male child died in the incident, while three women sustained various degrees of injury.

He said that the victims, apart from being rendered homeless, had lost cash and personal effects worth millions of Naira.

He said that the victims who included children were now being forced to live in the open, calling for the urgent intervention of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

The association also appealed to the federal government to direct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately come to the aid of the victims to prevent further loss of lives.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.