Kogi Polytechnic to hold convocation for five sets of graduates

Kogi state polytechnic

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Mohammed Atureta, has said the institution will hold a convocation for five sets of graduates of the institution in April.

Mr Aureta, disclosed this while interacting with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Saturday in Lokoja.

The Rector, who assumed office 11 months ago, said the last convocation of the institution took place five years ago and it was not good for an institution to stay so long without convocating its graduates.

“I am from the university system and in my university, we hold our convocation every year except in rare occasions where we jump a year.

“It can’t be more than two years, and we know the essence of convocation is for the graduands to have their original certificates.

“Because if you graduate from school, I know most organisations after three years, begin to ask for the original of your certificates, and if you cannot produce it then you have yourself to blame.

“Based on that, I quickly brought up this issue of convocations. And in October, last year (2019), I set up a convocation committee and they are working day-in, day-out.

“It is going to accommodate five sessions, 2014/2015; 2015/2016; 2016/2017; 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sessions. So it is a combined convocation.

“Tentatively, we are planning to have it in April or May, this year- so that we will be able to convocate all five sets of graduands,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Atureta, a professor of Mathematics from ATBU, Bauchi, assumed office as Rector of the Polytechnic in December 2018.

(NAN)

