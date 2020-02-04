Plateau to establish community police — Gov. Lalong

Related News

The Plateau State Government says it will establish community policing, using “indigenous options,” to secure the state.

Governor Simon Lalong said this on Tuesday while declaring open a meeting on Peace, Security and Community Dialogue at Government House, Jos.

Mr Lalong urged community leaders to examine what the conventional security agencies are doing, with the aim to create synergy between their work and that of the community policing structure.

He said the enlarged Peace and Security Dialogue, themed: “Domestication of Community Policing in Plateau State: Exploring Indigenous Options,” was organised to put forward practical and proactive measures that will address violent attacks in the state.

“Sadly, we are compelled to hold this meeting once again instead of ordinarily coming together to celebrate peaceful coexistence and prosperity of our land and its good people, as we were looking forward to during the forthcoming Forgiveness Day,” he said.

Mr Lalong urged participants at the dialogue to engage in “frank, open and solution-driven interaction that will enable the state key into the community policing model in dealing with the state security situation more effectively.

“Happily, we already have structures on ground which are in tandem with the Community Policing model such as the Operation Rainbow, Early warning System, Vigilante Volunteers and Community-based Intelligence Volunteers,” Mr Lalong said.

: “We should also examine what the conventional security agencies such as the Police, State Security Service, Operation Safe Haven, Civil Defence and related agencies are doing in securing lives and properties in the State.

“What do we need to do in creating synergy between their work and that of the Community Policing structure in order to achieve better results.”

The Federal Government had on January 23 directed the police to recruit special constables nationwide preparatory to the implementation of its community policing policy.

The state police commands are awaiting further directive from the force headquarters on the recruitment of special constabulary for the proposed community police force

Already, most of the commands had set up screening committees to kick start the process of the implementation of the new policing system.

The police have set up a screening committee in some states to assist in screening volunteers whose ages will be between 21 and 50 years.

The police said the community policing service would be purely voluntary and the constables would not receive salaries.

Mr Lalong said from the outcome of the meeting state governors had with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) last month in Lafia, they have resolved to domesticate policing service in the North-Central region as part of efforts to tame criminality.