Groups donate instructional material, other items to FCT pupils

Related News

A group, Ray of Hope Empowerment Foundation, on Thursday distributed school shoes, bags, books and other writing materials to pupils of a public secondary school in the FCT.

Christybelle Sylva-John, the foundation’s lead, at the presentation of the gifts at the Government Junior Secondary School, Shadadi, Kuje, said the ‘back to school’ initiative was launched in 2017 to cater for necessary school supplies and accessories to less privileged kids.

Ms Sylva-John, who was accompanied by members of a partner group, Skin101, led by Hilda Titiloye, said the donations were aimed at enabling the kids continue their educational pursuit.

“I know how tough it could be for parents who can barely pay their children’s school fees and at the same time, get them school supplies – this can be a blocker for these kids in continuing their education successfully if their parents are unable to do so,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

Ms Sylva-John harped on the importance of pupils’ welfare and linked it to getting the best out of them in their academic pursuits.

“Having the basic tools they need to educate themselves will go a long way as they form the human infrastructure of our future civilisation,” she said.

Participants at the presentation

In similar fashion, Ms Titiloye stressed the need to see education “as a ticket to success in life and as such, basic needs of pupils should be provided to gear them towards attaining the peak of greatness”.

“Education is a ticket to success in life; we need to work the little we can to provide basic school supplies to our pupils as they are future leaders,” she said.

As a medical doctor, she noted that shabby appearance of pupils without basic school needs would not guarantee self-esteem and confidence needed for excellence in academic work.

Ms Titiloye urged the pupils to be serious in their academics and not make excuses of challenges and limitations.

Asides providing the pupils with the instructional materials, the foundation also gave ten indigent pupils of Junior Secondary School 2 (JSS2) scholarships.

According to Ms Sylva-John, the pupils were selected based on their parents’ incapabilities to send them to school and they “had at a point, stopped schooling before they were recalled.”

READ ALSO:

Receiving the gifts with elation, the school principal, Abiodun Babalola, expressed gratitude for choice of the school despite its location– a sunbaked, vast land situated at the far end of Kuje community.

“For your labour of love and humanity, we appreciate you greatly. Thank you, may God bless you always,” Mrs Babalola said.