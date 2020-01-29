EFCC arraigns ex-Kwara finance commissioner for money laundering

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arraigned a former Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State, Ademola Banu, for alleged N411million money laundering.

Mr Banu held the position throughout the eight years of the administration of former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

In a statement signed by its acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, EFCC said Mr Banu was arraigned alongside Travel Messenger Company Limited and one Olarewaju Adeniyi, on nine counts before Justice Babangana Ashigar of the Federal High Court, Ilorin, Kwara State

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants committed the crime in 2018 by conspiring among themselves to launder the said sum belonging to the Kwara State Government.

It said the offence is contrary to section 18(a) of the money laundering (prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under section 15(3) and (4) of the same Act”.

Court Session

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, counsel for the EFCC, Nnaemeka Omewa, asked the court for a date for trial to commence, “to enable us to prove our case.”

“We also want you to remand the defendants in Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this case,” he added.

The defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole and Bamidele Ibironke, however, prayed Justice Ashigar to grant bail to their clients, arguing that their alleged offences are bailable.

Mr Omewa, however, opposed the bail applications and informed the court of a counter-affidavit, in which he urged the court to dismiss the application.

Justice Ashigar adjourned the matter until February 10 to rule on the application, and ordered the defendants to be remanded in EFCC custody.