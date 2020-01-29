EFCC arraigns ex-Kwara finance commissioner for money laundering

EFCC Officials
EFCC Officials

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arraigned a former Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State, Ademola Banu, for alleged N411million money laundering.

Mr Banu held the position throughout the eight years of the administration of former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

In a statement signed by its acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, EFCC said Mr Banu was arraigned alongside Travel Messenger Company Limited and one Olarewaju Adeniyi, on nine counts before Justice Babangana Ashigar of the Federal High Court, Ilorin, Kwara State

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants committed the crime in 2018 by conspiring among themselves to launder the said sum belonging to the Kwara State Government.

It said the offence is contrary to section 18(a) of the money laundering (prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under section 15(3) and (4) of the same Act”.

Court Session

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, counsel for the EFCC, Nnaemeka Omewa, asked the court for a date for trial to commence, “to enable us to prove our case.”

“We also want you to remand the defendants in Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this case,” he added.

The defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole and Bamidele Ibironke, however, prayed Justice Ashigar to grant bail to their clients, arguing that their alleged offences are bailable.

Mr Omewa, however, opposed the bail applications and informed the court of a counter-affidavit, in which he urged the court to dismiss the application.

Justice Ashigar adjourned the matter until February 10 to rule on the application, and ordered the defendants to be remanded in EFCC custody.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.