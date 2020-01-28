Kogi Assembly confirms 16 commissioner-nominees

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [Photo Credit: The News Nigeria]
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [Photo Credit: The News Nigeria]

Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday screened, cleared and confirmed for appointment, 16 out of 17 commissioner-nominees presented to the House by Governor Yahaya Bello.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that their screening was sequel to receipt of list of nominees from the governor to the legislature presented by Speaker of the House, Matthew Kolawole in Lokoja, the state capital.

The nominees who took their turns in answering questions from the legislators were placed on oath by the Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Amoka, before their screening.

The 17 commissioner nominees comprised of five former commissioners and one female, Fatima Kabir Buba from Lokoja Local Government Area.

The confirmed nominees include Gabriel Olofu, Victor Omofaiye, Mohammed Sani Ibrahim (SAN), Idris Asiru, Abubakar Ohere, David Apeh, Baron Okwoli, Daniel Ejigbo and Idris Musa.

Others are Wemi Jones Ojo, Kingsley Fanwo, Isah Idachaba, Abdulmuminu Danga, Saka Haruna and Abubakar Mohammed Bashir.

However, one of the nominees, Salami Momodu Ozigi, had his screening stepped down and rescheduled over complications in the name transmitted to the Assembly which read, Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat.

Mr Kolawole pointed out that since the name on the transmitted list was different from the names contained in the nominee’s curriculum vitae, there was a need for clarification.

He urged the 16 confirmed commissioners to live above board by working to justify their appointments.

Meanwhile, some of the commissioners who spoke to journalists after the exercise promised to deliver in line with the new direction of the administration.

(NAN)

