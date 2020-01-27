Gov Lalong reacts to killings in Plateau

Related News

The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has condemned the recent attack and killing of innocent people in Kwatas village in Bokkos local government area of the state.

Unknown gunmen on Sunday allegedly killed scores of people in Kwatas community of Bokkos local government area of Plateau State. Casualty figures are unknown at the time of writing this report.

Mr Lalong, in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, on Monday in Jos, said the government and security agencies would ensure that justice is done to those affected, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He described the attack as another attempt by criminals to take the state back to the dark days of insecurity which it has substantially overcome.

The governor commiserated with families of those killed and injured and directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensure their prosecution.

“My heart again bleeds by this tragedy as lives of innocent citizens are cut short for no reason.

“Security agencies must go after those who are behind these attacks and their sponsors so they can face the law and be taught a lesson.

“We do not need another circle of bloodshed in Plateau State as all well-meaning citizens have committed to peaceful coexistence and tolerance.

“My administration will not allow anyone, no matter how highly placed, to jeopardize this peace,” he said.

The governor reiterated his commitment to work with the federal government and relevant stakeholders in strengthening community policing, ensuring robust intelligence gathering and early intervention to forestall a reoccurrence of such incident, the NAN report highlighted.

