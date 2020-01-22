Rep buys JAMB forms for 200 students

A member representing Lafia North Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Alkali, has distributed 200 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to 200 students of his constituency.

Mr Alkali distributed the forms in Lafia, the state capital on Wednesday.

He said that the gesture was under `Alkali-Talba Foundation’ aimed at improving the standard of education in the state and the country at large.

He added the forms were distributed to reduce the burden of JAMB registration on parents of the students.

Mr Alkali, who is the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, urged the beneficiaries to study well in order to come out in flying colours and secure higher institution’s admission.

He said in the second tenure, I have a Foundation known as Alkali-Talba Foundation through which I am distributing JAMB forms to 200 students of my constituency.

“The second segment under the Foundation will be Farmers’ Day when I will distribute farming inputs to farmers. For the third segment, I will assist and empower people including the less privileged ones.

“You have seen what I have done during my first tenure toward impacting positively on the lives of the people of my constituency.

“I have embarked on infrastructure development projects among other projects that had direct bearing on the lives of my people and the state at large.

“I want to assure you of an effective and sound representation at the state legislature in order to improve on your standard of living,” he said.

Mr Alkali, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, promised to continue assisting the students of the constituency and other students in securing higher institution’s admission.

He urged the people of the constituency and Nigerians to support and pray for APC-led government at all levels to succeed.

Also speaking, Aliyu Bello, the state APC Secretary, commended the lawmaker for the gesture and called for its sustenance.

Responding, Fatima Hassan, a beneficiary who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture.

She prayed that God would bless the lawmaker abundantly.

(NAN)

