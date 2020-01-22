Lawmaker condemns murder of UNIMAID student by Boko Haram

Boko HAram
Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Shekau in latest video

A member of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has condemned the killing of Daciya Dalep, a student of University of Maiduguri by Boko Haram terrorists.

Mr Gagdi, who represents Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau, in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos, described the incident as “inhuman.”

NAN reports that Mr Dalep was abducted two weeks ago by the insurgents on his way to Maiduguri to resume school.

NAN also reports that on Tuesday, the insurgents released a video where the student was gruesomely executed.

“I condemn in the strongest terms, the gruesome execution of Daciya Dalep, a native of Jing in Pankshin and a Biology/Education student of University of Maiduguri by members of the Boko Haram.

“I am devastated by the excruciating loss of this promising young man, and more pathetically, in a gruesome manner one could not wish for his arch enemy.

“This has, once again, brought to fore the nightmarish experience of people living in the insurgency ravaged Northeastern part of Nigeria,” he said

The lawmaker called on governments at all levels to redouble efforts at ending the insurgency in the North-East and other security threats in other parts of the country.

He called on Nigerians to render all the needed support to the security agencies in their quest to end insurgency in the country

“This call for the need for government to redouble efforts to stamp out the irresponsible activities of this terrorist organisation.

“It is most despicable that despite the resources sunk in fighting the insurgency, the nefarious activities of the insurgents fester, and more precious lives continue to perish in a wanton manner

“I want to strongly advocate for more logistics and moral support to the security operatives fighting insurgency anywhere in Nigeria,” he advocated.

Mr Gagdi called on the family of Mr Dalep to take his death in good faith and accept the will of God. (NAN)

