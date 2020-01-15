Niger gets three new judges

Related News

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State on Wednesday urged judges in the state to uphold the integrity of the judiciary in passing judgments at all times.

Mr Bello said this when he inaugurated three new High Court judges at the Government House, Minna.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello also presented official Peugeot 406 cars to 20 Sharia Court Judges and 11 Magistrates in the state to ease their jobs.

`You must do the right thing in order to protect the integrity of the judiciary.

“You must administer justice in an unbiased manner to save the judiciary,’’ he said.

Mr Bello said the provision of cars is a continuous process to help the judiciary shun corruption.

He said the state government would continue to rehabilitate infrastructure at the court premises toward providing conducive environment for judges and other judicial staff.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of the state, Aliyu Mayaki, enjoined judicial officers to reciprocate government’s gesture by living above board.

Mr Mayaki also appealed to government to provide accommodation for magistrates and Sharia Court Judges to enhance their performance.

He thanked the state government for the gesture and promised that the judiciary would do its best in administering justice.

NAN reports that the new judges inaugurated by the governor include, Justices Binta Bawa, Danladi Ahmed and Salisu Alhasan-Majidadi.

(NAN)