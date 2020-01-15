Niger gets three new judges

Governor AGovernor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]bubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State on Wednesday urged judges in the state to uphold the integrity of the judiciary in passing judgments at all times.

Mr Bello said this when he inaugurated three new High Court judges at the Government House, Minna.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello also presented official Peugeot 406 cars to 20 Sharia Court Judges and 11 Magistrates in the state to ease their jobs.

`You must do the right thing in order to protect the integrity of the judiciary.

“You must administer justice in an unbiased manner to save the judiciary,’’ he said.

Mr Bello said the provision of cars is a continuous process to help the judiciary shun corruption.

He said the state government would continue to rehabilitate infrastructure at the court premises toward providing conducive environment for judges and other judicial staff.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of the state, Aliyu Mayaki, enjoined judicial officers to reciprocate government’s gesture by living above board.

Mr Mayaki also appealed to government to provide accommodation for magistrates and Sharia Court Judges to enhance their performance.

He thanked the state government for the gesture and promised that the judiciary would do its best in administering justice.

NAN reports that the new judges inaugurated by the governor include, Justices Binta Bawa, Danladi Ahmed and Salisu Alhasan-Majidadi.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.