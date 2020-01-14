Nasarawa lawmaker pays N33.9m WAEC fees for 2,428 students

Related News

The Emir of Nasarawa, Ibrahim Usman-Jibril, has lauded a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Ari, for paying WAEC fees for 2,428 indigent public secondary school students in his constituency, totalling N33.9 million.

Mr Usman-Jibril gave the commendation on Tuesday while Mr Ari, representing Nasarawa/Toto federal constituency and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to his palace in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

The first class traditional ruler said that the gesture was noble, considering the importance of education to societal development.

He also thanked the lawmaker for paying N100,000 to each of the 18 students from the constituency studying Nursing and Midwifery in order to reduce the burden of school fees on their parents/guardians.

Mr Usman-Jibril, who noted that the health and physical wellbeing of the people was critical to the development of the country, said that every effort geared towards building human capacity in that direction deserved commendation.

“I want to commend you for giving adequate attention to the education sector by paying WAEC fees of students of our constituency.

“I also want to thank you for giving money to those studying Nursing and Midwifery in order to reduce the burden of school fees on their parents,” he said.

The royal father prayed and wished the lawmaker well in the discharge of his duties to his constituents.

Earlier, Mr Ari told the emir that the visit was to seek for his royal blessings and supports to enable him succeed in the task ahead.

“I am also here to inform you that I have presented cheques of N33,992,000 to principals of public secondary schools of my constituency as SSCE fees for 2,428 SSS III students.

“I have paid N14,000 each as part of my determination to assist their parents in the payment of the WAEC fees, considering the importance of education to societal development.

“In the 2019 session, I also paid N100,000 each to the 18 students studying Nursing and Midwifery to complement their parents and government’s investment in their education,” the lawmaker said.

He assured the monarch and the people of his constituency of his continued desire to fulfil his campaign promises through execution of people-oriented programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iya Hassan, Nasarawa West APC Zonal Chairman as well as Douglas Otaru and Isaiah Agah, the state APC Publicity Secretary and Welfare Secretary respectively, among others were on the lawmaker’s entourage.

(NAN)