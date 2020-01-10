Buhari condemns Plateau killings

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the gunmen attack on a community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and ordered security agencies to prevent further attacks on innocent communities.

The president made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the presidential aide, President Buhari is in contact with the Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau as well as the military, police and other security agencies in the state to ascertain details of what happened and what can be done to forestall a future occurrence.

Mr Buhari expressed shock and grieve over the incident and urged security agencies in the state to increase vigilance to stop further attacks on innocent citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Plateau Police Command, had on Thursday, said gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed 12 persons and injured one at Kulben village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, confirmed this development to NAN in Jos.

According to Mr Tyopev, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

He said: “In the early hours of today, we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdmen attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu.

“As a result, 12 persons lost their lives and one was severely injured.

“Immediately we received the information, the commissioner in charge of the command, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, directed the DCP in charge of Operations, Mr Aliyu Tafida to mobilise to the scene.”(NAN)