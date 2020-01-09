FCT police arrest 14 suspects over assault on government officials

Heavily Armed Policemen
Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday said it arrested 14 suspected touts over assault on government officials on lawful duties.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Anjuguri Manza, a deputy superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested for posing as revenue collectors to extort and assault unsuspecting members of the public.

He said the syndicate is also notorious for assaulting and inflicting injuries on government officials who are discharging their lawful duties.

Mr Manzah said the suspects were arrested on January 7 following a distress call that hoodlums were inflicting injuries on some government officials.

He said the officials were attached to the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The PPRO said the arrest followed prompt response of police operatives from Wuye Division to the scene of the incident.

“Based on preliminary police investigation, the suspects were recruited from different parts of the country to carry out the criminal act. One Toyota Hiace bus used in conveying the suspects to the scene has been recovered as exhibit.

“The Command is making a concerted effort to arrest leaders of the syndicate, who are now at large,” he said.

Mr Manzah said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation.

(NAN)

