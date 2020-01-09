Gov Lalong visits community where suspected herders killed 13

Related News

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong on Thursday visited Kombun community in Mangu Local Government which came under attack by unknown gunmen few days ago.

Thirteen people were confirmed killed in the attack that left many injured and many houses razed down. The News Agency of Nigeria had earlier reported that 12 people were killed.

Mr Lalong, while commiserating with the families that lost loved ones, cautioned youth of the community against the temptation to attack people suspected to have a hand in the incident.

He urged the youth to remain calm and not allow the situation to escalate to other communities by taking laws into their hands.

The governor assured the residents of protection against further attacks, promising that security personnel would be deployed to areas where there was tension.

“I urge the youths not to be in a haste to block roads during such attacks because that usually delay security agencies from coming to tackle the invaders. We must cooperate with the authorities,” he said.

He said that it was unfortunate that evil perpetrators were trying to disrupt the fragile peace on the Plateau, and urged Plateau residents to support the quest to end the violence by remaining steadily alert.

In his remarks, the District Head of Kombun, Audu Tetmut, said the community had been peaceful without a record of a dispute with anyone.

He commended the governor for his prompt response to their plight and assured him of the people’s cooperation with security agencies.

Distress call

The Plateau State Police Command had earlier said that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, on Thursday, killed 12 persons and injured one at Kulben village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Terna Tyopev, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

“In the early hours of today, we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu.

“As a result, 12 persons lost their lives and one severely injured.”