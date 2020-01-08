Kogi PDP Vice Chairman slumps, dies

PDP Headquarters

The Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Kola Ojo, is dead.

A statement by the state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bode Ogunmola, in Lokoja on Wednesday said that Mr Ojo slumped and died in Lagos Tuesday evening while playing lawn tennis.

Mr Ojo, a legal practitioner, was said to be regular player of the game at the Sports Centre, Ogudu GRA, in Lagos where the incident happened at about 5:55 p.m.

“The Sports Centre was said to be about a five -minute drive to his residence within the GRA.

“He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

Mr Ogunmola described Mr Ojo as a “reliable pillar of the party.”

“He was until his death the Vice Chairman of the party in Kogi West Senatorial district. He did his best to improve the fortunes of the party,” he said.

He said the late Mr Ojo joined politics after retiring from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He hailed from Okoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of the state and was married and has four children.

(NAN)

