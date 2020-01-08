Kaigama confirms Audu’s appointment as Archbishop of Jos

Related News

Mathew Audu, the new Archbishop of Jos

Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja and Apostolic Administrator of Jos Archdiocese, has confirmed the appointment of Mathew Audu as the Archbishop of Jos.

Mr Kaigama confirmed the appointment in a statement signed by him and Ray Ikpa, a reverend father and the Chancellor of the Archdiocese.

The statement was issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to the statement, Pope Francis approved and released the appointment on January 6.

The statement added that the Archbishop-elect when formerly installed would also serve as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Jos Ecclesiastical Province.

“His Holiness, Pope Francis has on January 6 appointed Most Rev. Mathew Audu as Catholic Archbishop of Jos and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Jos Ecclesiastical Province

“The Archbishop-Elect will succeed the second Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, who is now the Archbishop of Abuja,” it stated.

According to the statement, the new Archbishop would take over the mantle of leadership of the Archdiocese after his installation on March 31.

NAN reports that Mr Audu, before his recent appointment was the Bishop of Lafia Diocese.

Ordained Catholic priest in 1984, Mr Audu was appointed first Bishop of Lafia Diocese on Dec. 5, 2000, and installed on March 31, 2001. (NAN)