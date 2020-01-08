Kaigama confirms Audu’s appointment as Archbishop of Jos

Rev. Ignatius Kaigama. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
Rev. Ignatius Kaigama. [Photo credit: Daily Post]

Mathew Audu, the new Archbishop of Jos

Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja and Apostolic Administrator of Jos Archdiocese, has confirmed the appointment of Mathew Audu as the Archbishop of Jos.

Mr Kaigama confirmed the appointment in a statement signed by him and Ray Ikpa, a reverend father and the Chancellor of the Archdiocese.

The statement was issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to the statement, Pope Francis approved and released the appointment on January 6.

The statement added that the Archbishop-elect when formerly installed would also serve as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Jos Ecclesiastical Province.

“His Holiness, Pope Francis has on January 6 appointed Most Rev. Mathew Audu as Catholic Archbishop of Jos and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Jos Ecclesiastical Province

“The Archbishop-Elect will succeed the second Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, who is now the Archbishop of Abuja,” it stated.

According to the statement, the new Archbishop would take over the mantle of leadership of the Archdiocese after his installation on March 31.

NAN reports that Mr Audu, before his recent appointment was the Bishop of Lafia Diocese.

Ordained Catholic priest in 1984, Mr Audu was appointed first Bishop of Lafia Diocese on Dec. 5, 2000, and installed on March 31, 2001. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.