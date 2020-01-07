Minimum Wage: Nasarawa gov inaugurates implementation committee

Related News

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Tuesday inaugurated a 24-member committee to work out modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is chaired by the deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe.

The committee has 11 representatives from government and 13 from the organised labour.

Speaking at the inauguration, the governor said the committee was set up in fulfillment of his promise to improve living conditions of workers through better welfare package.

“This is in line with our determination to improve the welfare of public servants as they are the cornerstone for the implementation of government policies and programmes.

“We have continued to make consultation on how to implement the new minimum wage in the state,” he said.

Mr Sule charged the committee to be guided by the revenue accruals to the state vis-à-vis its ability to pay the minimum wage

He said the terms of reference of the committee are to obtain and study the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the consequential adjustment at the federal level.

Others, he said, are to obtain and study copies of agreements reached between the Federal Government and the organised labour in line with the consequential adjustment/increase in all the salary structures.

“To liaise with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (if necessary) for technical assistance on the implementation of the new minimum wage for the state,” the governor said.

He said the committee had three weeks to complete its assignment and submit report for prompt action.

He assured the state workers that a committee to consider implementation of outstanding promotion arrears and proper placements of the civil servants would be inaugurated on January 13.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yusuf Iya, commended the governor for the steps so far taken toward the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Mr Iya, who is also a member of the committee, however, expressed hope that the template used at the federal level would be adopted by the committee.

(NAN)