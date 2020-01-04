Police rescue three from kidnappers in Kogi

Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

The police in Lokoja on Saturday rescued three kidnapped victims from their abductors who kept them for six days.

In a statement, the Kogi State Police Command said that the victims – Mohammed Salisu Cache, Abdulraq Mohammed and Abdulraq Anataku – were rescued unhurt in the early hours of Saturday.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, William Aya, who signed the statement, said the trio was kidnapped at about 2.15 pm on December 30, 2019 at Eika/Itakpe junction, off Lokoja-Okene Road.

He noted that they were travelling in a vehicle from Lokoja when kidnappers opened fire on their vehicle and killed a co-traveller, Afusat Suberu, on the spot, and thereafter abducted the three.

Mr Aya said the victims regained their freedom when a combined team of operatives from Federal Anti-Robbery Squad Special Forces, Police Mobile Force as well as conventional police officers were mobilised for a massive manhunt for them.

He said the effort led to the victims’ safe release from a forest where they were kept by the kidnappers.

“After some intensive pressures from the team of operatives, the kidnappers released all the three victims unhurt,” Mr Aya said.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Ede Ekpeji, said that the police would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to make the state safe and secure.

He called on members of the public to volunteer timely and credible information to the police on the activities of criminal elements.

(NAN)

