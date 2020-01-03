Tawari attack: Kogi gov directs security agencies to fish out perpetrators

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello
The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has directed the security agencies in the state to fish out perpetrators of Tawari attack for justice.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, in Lokoja on Friday, the governor said the security agencies should swing into action and ensure that those who carried out the dastardly act face the law.

The governor, who condemned the attack and warned that anyone nursing the ambition of causing crisis in the state would have himself or herself to blame assured that his administration would do everything possible to protect life and property of the people of the state.

He, therefore, urged the people to be calm and law abiding, assuring them that his administration was determined to flush out bandits and criminals out of the state.

Meanwhile, the Police Command has disclosed that about 28 houses and vehicles were razed by the attackers in Tawari community located in Kogi Local Government Area of the state among other destruction.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Williams Anya, a deputy superintendent of police, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview.

Mr Anya, who also disclosed that some lives were lost during the attack, said the Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, had visited the community for on the spot assessment.

Tawari community which is about 30 minutes drive from Gegu town on Lokoja-Abuja road, Kogi Local Government Area, came under heavy attack by unknown gunmen on Thursday night.

He also said the Commissioner of Police had deployed Special Police Force and Police Tactical Squad, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, to immediately unravel those behind the heinous act with a view to bringing them to book.

(NAN)

