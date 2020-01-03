Bank Robbery: FCT Police arrest fleeing gang member

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said on Thursday it had arrested a fleeing member of the armed robbery gang that attempted to rob a bank at Mpape, FCT.

A statement by Anjuguri Manzah, the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, said that the arrested suspect, Ernest Ewim, 29, had been at large since the incident on December 28.

He said that the arrest of Ewim had brought the number of suspects arrested in connection with the foiled bank robbery to five.

“The suspect was arrested by a team of police detectives at his hideout in Katampe, FCT.

It named the suspects to include Ernest Ewim, 29, Larry Ehizo, 30, Princewill Obinna, 24, Timothy Joe, 21, and Elijah David, 19.
It said that the suspects would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation by the police. (NAN)

