NRC speaks on Abuja-Kaduna train attack, assures of safety

Abuja metro train
Abuja metro train

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, has assured Nigerians of the corporation’s commitment to the safety of passengers and train along the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS).

Mr Okhiria told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that NRC’s priority was to ensure safe transportation of all passengers to their destinations.

He denied claims by some national dailies that a train conveying passengers to Abuja from Kaduna was attacked by suspected gunmen.

“This news is not correct. What happened according to the police escorts on the train is that a stone was thrown at the train by some boys, which affected only the window glass of coach SP4.

READ ALSO: China opens starfish-shaped airport, could be world’s busiest

“Nigerians should not panic as the news of the suspected attack is false and NRC is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of passengers,” Mr Okhiria said.

Some national dailies had reported that armed men suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday morning attacked an Abuja-bound train with guns and other weapons.

The report alleged that the train, which left the Rigasa train station in Kaduna, at around 10 a.m. was attacked a few kilometres to Katari, about 70 kilometres to Abuja.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.