FCT Police arrest 985 suspects

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday said it arrested 985 suspects for various criminal offences between January and December.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Charge of the command, Bala Ciroma, disclosed at a news conference in Abuja.

He said 210 of the suspects were arrested over armed robbery, 86 for car theft, 513 for petty theft, 29 for kidnapping, 77 involved in `one chance’ and fraudsters and 70 for drugs and cultism.

Mr Ciroma said 88 firearms, 118 ammunition and 66 cars were recovered within the period under review.

He said the protection of life and property in the FCT and its environs would remain the core priority of the Police Command in the territory.

He said throughout the year in focus, the command maintained a resolute stance in its efforts to combat crime and criminality across FCT.

He pledged the commitment of the command to continue to fight crime in the territory and to ensure its reduction to the barest minimum.

The police commissioner however advised employers of domestic staff in the FCT to be vigilant and imbibe the habit of conducting constant background checks in view of the fact that some people’s character could change with time.

“I want to sound this note of warning to criminals that they have no place in the FCT, because the command has deployed proactive security measures to beat them at their game.

“The only option available to criminals nursing any thought of coming to the FCT is to either repent and turn a new leaf or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.

“As we advance into the new year, I want to assure the public that the command is making concerted efforts to build on its numerous successes of 2019,” Mr Ciroma said.

He added the idea was to provide FCT residents with better service delivery in 2020.

Mr Ciroma also commended the public for their partnership and continuous support in the policing of the FCT in 2019.

(NAN)