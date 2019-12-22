UniAbuja expels 100 students

Related News

The University of Abuja on Sunday announced the expulsion of 100 students for their involvement in examination misconduct.

The university said those expelled include 72 undergraduate and 28 postgraduate students.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday evening by the spokesperson of the institution, Habib Yakoob, five other undergraduate students were rusticated for one academic session, three were rusticated for one semester, while three were cleared for having no case.

He said three postgraduate students were also rusticated for one academic session.

According to him, the university senate at its 174th regular meeting held on November 6 considered the report and recommendations of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee, and after due diligence, approved the expulsion/rustication of the students.

Breakdown

Mr Yakoob said among the undergraduate students expelled, 27 were in 400 Level; 19 in 300 Level, 16 in 200 Level, Two students are in 100 Level while 5 are in their 5th, 6th, and 7th Session.

He also said the breakdown also shows that 47 of the expelled students were from Faculty of Science, 23 from Faculty of Management Sciences, 20 from Faculty of Social Sciences, while 10 others cut across other faculties.

He said the affected students have been directed to hand over any of the university property in their possession including their identity cards, to their heads of department and unit.

He said the students were also advised to vacate the campus immediately.

Mr Yakoob said any student who violates the rules and regulations of the institution would be appropriately disciplined.

The University of Abuja earlier this month dismissed two professors and approved the demotion of two others for alleged misconduct.

Those dismissed are Adeniji Abiodun, a professor of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture; and Agaptus Orji, a professor of the Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education.

The demoted lecturers are Robert Dajal of the Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education; and Gana Sunday of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture.