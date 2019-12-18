Gov Abdulrazaq presents N162 bn appropriation bill to Kwara Assembly

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq [Photo: Daily Post Nigeria]
Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State [Photo: Daily Post Nigeria]

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Wednesday presented a sum of N162 billion as 2020 budget estimate for the state before the state House of Assembly.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Reconstruction and Reformation” has 53 per cent capital expenditure while recurrent expenditure stands at 47 per cent of the total budget estimate.

The governor, who presented the budget in less than 20 minutes, explained that the “budget estimate is contained in revenue projections and analysis targeted towards critical infrastructure and human capital development.”

Mr Abdulrazaq added that the budget proposal would focus on agricultural mechanisation, implementation of social investment programme to combat extreme poverty and support small scale businesses in the state.

The governor noted that development of education, health, culture, tourism, rehabilitation of sports facilities, rural and urban roads were also captured in the budget.

Mr Abdulrazaq appreciated the residents of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of the state.

He applauded the state House of Assembly for its support to the executive arm of the state government since the inception of his administration.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, assured the executive arm of the state government of accelerated passage.

The speaker later announced that the budget had passed the first reading and referred the budget the House Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative actions.

The budget presentation, which was the first to be presented by Mr AbdulRasaq, was witnessed by the state Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, some members of the state executive council, traditional rulers and top government functionaries.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.