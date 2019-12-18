Ex- Bwari Area Council Chairman is dead

Related News

A former Chairman of Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Peter Yohanna, is dead.

The Chairman of the Council, John Gabaya, who confirmed the incident at the deceased’s residence at Ushafa, Abuja on Wednesday, said Mr Yohanna died in the early hours of Wednesday after a period of illness.

Family sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the former chairman, who recently underwent a surgery to cure an undisclosed ailment, recovered and was back on his feet but fell ill again, two weeks ago.

Mr Yohanna, who had served as chairman of the area council for two consecutive terms – 2010 – 2016, was aged 49.

NAN gathered that a wake in memory of the deceased will hold on Friday, December 20, ahead of the burial slated to hold on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Ushafa, Bwari.

(NAN)