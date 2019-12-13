Some Abuja residents to experience power disruption Saturday, Sunday – AEDC

Related News

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), says customers in parts of Central Area, Abuja will experience power interruption on December 14 and 15 due to maintenance of its facility. .

AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communication, Oyebode Fadipe, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Fadipe said that the areas to be affected by the interruption, which would commence from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., include Wuse Zone 1-7 and Maitama.

He said that the interruption was to enable the Abuja Region of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) maintenance team in conjunction with AEDC undertake the replacement of a punctured 132 kilo Volt XLPE cable on the Katampe – Central Area 132kV Line 1.

Mr Fadipe said that the scope of work had been planned to last for three weekends in order to minimise the period of interruption of power supply to customers within the affected areas.

“The decision to embark on the replacement of the cable is gratifying as it will engender improved service to customers.

“Our customers who had hitherto been experiencing loadshedding can now look forward to longer hours of power supply after the replacement of the cable, which is situated at the back of the IBB Golf Course

“We appeal for patience and understanding of the affected customers as the replacement of the cable is expected to be completed on December 29,” he said.

(NAN)