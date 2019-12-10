Kogi PDP Women Leader’s death: Police parade six suspects

Related News

The Kogi State Police Command on Tuesday paraded six suspects in connection to the killing of Salome Abuh, the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader on November 18.

The State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Busari, while parading the suspects in Lokoja said they were arrested on November 22 by the police in collaboration with local vigilantes.

He named them as Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna Egwu and Attah Ejeh.

Mr Busari identified Ocholi Edicha as the ring leader of the mob that set Mrs Abuh ablaze in her husband’s house in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government area (LGA) of the state.

“The suspects have also confessed that they were responsible for the series of armed robberies in Ochadamu and environs,” he said.

Mr Busari called for calm among residents, assuring that other suspects on the run will be arrested and made to face justice.

READ ALSO:

But answering questions from journalists, Edicha denied involvement in the killing, saying that those who set the house ablaze and prevented Mrs Abuh from escaping were from Ejule.

Other suspects also denied involvement in the killing, explaining that they were arrested for burglary.

Mrs Abuh who was buried on December 7 was killed on November 18 by suspected thugs celebrating the outcome of November 16 governorship election in the state.

(NAN)