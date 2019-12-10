IBB varsity gets new VC

Ibrahim Babangida University. [Photo credit: Guardian Newspaper]
Ibrahim Babangida University. [Photo credit: Guardian Newspaper]

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has approved the appointment of Adamu Kasim, a professor, as the new Vice Chancellor of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL).

A statement by the Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Ahmed Matane, in Minna on Tuesday said the appointment was with immediate effect.

He said the appointment was in recognition of Mr Kasim’s track record of achievements as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration of the university, a position he occupied until his appointment.

Mr Matane added that Mr Kasim is expected to bring his knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment.

He urged the new Vice Chancellor to focus on full accreditation and physical development that would transform the University into a world class institution.

He enjoined the new vice chancellor to surpass his performance as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, where he recorded tremendous achievements.

The SSG lauded the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Nasiru Maiturare, a professor, for a successful tenure and urged him to give the new Vice Chancellor the necessary support to move the institution forward.

Mr Kasim is from Dukku, Rijau Local Government Area of the state.

He received his early education at Central Primary School, Dukku, he had his Secondary education at Government Science College, Kagara before proceeding to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained B.Sc. Botany, M.Sc Botany and Ph.D, crop breeding from the same Institution.

He is a member of professional bodies such as Botanical Society of Nigeria, Genetic Society of Nigeria, National Association of Nuclear Scientist and Science Teachers Association of Nigeria among others.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.