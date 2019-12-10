IBB varsity gets new VC

Related News

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has approved the appointment of Adamu Kasim, a professor, as the new Vice Chancellor of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL).

A statement by the Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Ahmed Matane, in Minna on Tuesday said the appointment was with immediate effect.

He said the appointment was in recognition of Mr Kasim’s track record of achievements as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration of the university, a position he occupied until his appointment.

Mr Matane added that Mr Kasim is expected to bring his knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment.

He urged the new Vice Chancellor to focus on full accreditation and physical development that would transform the University into a world class institution.

He enjoined the new vice chancellor to surpass his performance as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, where he recorded tremendous achievements.

The SSG lauded the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Nasiru Maiturare, a professor, for a successful tenure and urged him to give the new Vice Chancellor the necessary support to move the institution forward.

Mr Kasim is from Dukku, Rijau Local Government Area of the state.

He received his early education at Central Primary School, Dukku, he had his Secondary education at Government Science College, Kagara before proceeding to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained B.Sc. Botany, M.Sc Botany and Ph.D, crop breeding from the same Institution.

He is a member of professional bodies such as Botanical Society of Nigeria, Genetic Society of Nigeria, National Association of Nuclear Scientist and Science Teachers Association of Nigeria among others.

(NAN)