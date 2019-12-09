Offa Poly sanctions official indicted in PREMIUM TIMES’ investigation

Offa Polythecnic
Offa Polythecnic

Following a PREMIUM TIMES’ investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Binta Oloyede has been removed as the Head of Mass Communication department.

This newspaper published the first part of the two-series investigation, which focused on illegal fees charged by the lecturers and associations.

For students of the institution, it has been unending lamentations emanating from constant and illegal requests for payments, this newspaper reported.

‘Prompt sanction’

The spokesperson of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Olayinka Iroye, on Sunday evening said Mr Oloyede was removed due to the findings revealed when the reporter approached the school for comments in June.

He stated that the action was in a bid to act on some of the concerns raised by the reporter eventually published in the report.

“The school has also set some materials in motion,” he added.

It was gathered that Mr Oloyede was replaced with Wole Alawode, a senior lecturer in the department in August after PREMIUM TIMES first reached out.

Oloyede’s undoing

Asides some ‘illegal’ fees paid in the school that was captured in the PREMIUM TIMES’ report, the former departmental head was indicted for extortion.

Students of Mass Communication Department who were made to pay N1,500 for a publication named ‘Book of Reading and Practical Manual’, were never given copies of the book.

Even though this complaint cut across students from different levels, Mr Oloyede assured that he will commence the distribution of the materials to students.

“Now we have the materials ready and we will commence distribution next Wednesday,” he announced to PREMIUM TIMES in July.

However, the students have not gotten the materials up till the time of filing this report.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.