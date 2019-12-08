Nasarawa subsidises health services at specialist hospital with N240 million monthly – CMD

Nasarawa on map
Nasarawa on map

Hassan Ikrama, the Chief Medical Director of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia (DASH), says Nasarawa State Government is spending over N240 million monthly to subsidise healthcare services at the hospital.

Mr Ikrama disclosed this while addressing journalists on Sunday in Lafia.

He said that the money was being utilised in subsidising free medical services, especially for pregnant women, children under five years as well as the aged.

Mr Ikrama added that part of the money goes into emoluments and training of staff.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for giving priority to the provision of quality healthcare to the people of the state by improving facilities at the hospital.

He said that the government had increased the number of surgery theatres from one to three to enable the hospital to perform more surgeries at subsidised rates to the people.

“These two new operation theatres have been furnished with state-of-the-art equipment and are ready for use.

“The state government has also provided four brand new ultra-sound machines to the hospital.

“This is to ease scanning, especially for pregnant women and it has significantly reduced waiting time for scanning at the hospital,” Mr Ikrama said.

The CMD assured the people of the state quality healthcare services comparable to the best in any part of the country given the improvement of facilities at the hospital.

(NAN)

