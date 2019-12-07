Police arrest farmer for allegedly killing cattle herder

The Police in Niger have arrested one Mohammed Isa of Dogon Ruwa village of Bosso Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbour, Umaru Abubakar, 30, with a dane gun.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Adamu, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

Mr Adamu said that on December 5 at about 18:30 hours, the cattle of Umaru Abubakar, a cattle rearer, entered and caused mischief in the farm of the suspect.

He said Mr Isa, 27, shot the cattle rearer at the farm.

”The victim was rushed to Minna General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty, ” he said.

The commissioner said the police command had already begun investigation into the matter after which the suspect would be charged to court.

He warned people against taking the law into their hands.

( NAN)

