One dies in Minna road accident

FRSC officials on duty used to illustrate the story.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger said that James Peter of Sauka ka huta Area, Chanchaga Local Government Area, riding an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, ran into a Tipper truck without registration and died instantly.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Joel Dagwa, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Mr Dagwa said the accident occurred on Monday night.

He said the deceased was riding the motorcycle without light and ran into the articulated truck parked on Western Bypass Minna.

The sector commander attributed the cause of the accident to driving without light.

He said the FRSC would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving in the state.

“We have since embarked on aggressive sensitisation across the 25 local government areas for road users to adhere strictly to rules and regulations to avoid crashes before, during and after Christmas festivities, ‘’ Mr Dagwa said. (NAN)

