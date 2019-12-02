Abduction: Police confirm release of Abuja monarch

The police have confirmed the release of Ibrahim Pada, the traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by his abductors.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Pada was abducted by gunmen on November 27 at his residence.
The spokesperson of the police in the FCT, Miriam Yusuf, told NAN that the monarch was released on Saturday unhurt.
She said the anti-kidnapping squad of the command had been working tirelessly to rescue the monarch and apprehend his abductors.
(NAN)
