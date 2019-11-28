Senate probes delay in takeoff of power-producing areas commission

Related News

Worried that the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) is yet to take off nine years after it was legalised, the Senate on Wednesday ordered an investigation.

This decision was made after a motion moved by Bima Muhammad Enagi (APC, Niger South) explained how, in three years, over N600 million was budgeted for the commission in spite of it not up and running.

“The sum of N354,570,637, N247,500,000 and N10,106,632 were appropriated in 2011, 2014 and 2015 budgets respectively for the commission, while nothing was allocated in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018 budgets,” Mr Enagi said.

With these appropriations not properly accounted for, untold hardship has been brought on the people of the commission’s member states, he added.

Upon passage, the commission had Kebbi, Niger (where its headquarters is seated), Kwara and Kogi States in its net. But upon the amendment of the act in 2012, Benue, Plateau and Taraba States were added.

The mandate of the commission was to manage ecological menaces like flooding, loss of lives and farmlands, erosion, which host communities are prone to as a result of the operations of hydroelectric dams in such areas.

The act stipulates the accrual of 10 per cent of ecological fund to the commission.

Resolution

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, directed the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance to “investigate the reasons for the delay in the takeoff of the commission and the utilisation or otherwise of the total sum of N612, 177, 269 appropriated so far to it.”

The report of the probe is expected to be submitted within four weeks for further legislative action.

The House also urged the federal government to constitute the commission and make funds available for it in the 2020 budget.

It also said the leadership of the Senate would engage the executives on the sidelines to aid the House’s probe.

“For our system to work, we would still allow our Committee on Legislative Compliance to investigate (the matter). We, (the Senate leadership), would also investigate — but that one is informal.”

He urged the committee to engage the office of the Chief of Staff of the Federation to kickstart its work.