Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Abuja

Abuja City Gate
Abuja City Gate, Abuja

Some yet to be identified gunmen have kidnapped Ibrahim Pada, a third class traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rubochi, Michael Ada, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, said the traditional ruler was abducted at his residence on Tuesday.

“We received information that gunmen at midnight stormed the residence of the chief of Rubochi and took him to unknown destination,” he said.

He said on receiving the information, the command immediately formed a search-and-rescue team which is now working to rescue the traditional ruler unhurt.

He added that the command would update members of the public on developments on the issue.

Madaki Dogara, a resident of the community, who also confirmed the incident, said it happened around 1.30 a.m. last night.

He alleged that the gunmen, who wore army camouflage in their numbers and carried sophisticated weapons, shot sporadically in the air before whisking away the chief.

According to him, two children belonging to the traditional ruler were seriously injured in the confusion. (NAN)

