FCTA begins enforcement of tricycle restriction

Related News

The FCT Administration says it has begun the enforcement of restriction of tricycle operations within the federal capital city.

The chief press secretary to the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the enforcement teams comprising of various security agencies had been stationed at strategic locations to enforce the restrictions.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration wishes to inform the public particularly operators and riders of tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep, that under the road traffic regulations of the FCT, they are not permitted to ride on the Abuja City Center expressways,” the statement said.

He mentioned the expressways to include Ahmadu Bello Way, Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Abdulsalami Abubakar Way, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Oladipo Diya Way and other major roads in the city.

READ ALSO:

“However, they are allowed to operate in the Area Councils and Satellite Towns such as Nyanya, Kurudu, Orozo, Karshi, Bwari, Kubwa, Lugbe, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Abaji as well as inside the estates within the city.

“The Keke operators are therefore advised to limit their operations to areas where they are restricted to and avoid areas where they are not allowed to operate.

“Security agencies have been directed to arrest and impound all violators of this restriction order,” he said.

Mr Ogunleye said the restriction of tricycle operations within the FCC was a component of the Safe, Functional and Efficient Traffic Management Policy of the FCTA recently launched by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello. (NAN)