Kogi gov visits Aso Rock, meets Buhari behind closed-doors

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday formally presented the Kogi State Governor-elect, Yahaya Bello, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the re-elected governor had earlier received a Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, today.

NAN observed that the meeting between the president and the re-elected governor alongside the APC national chairman was held behind closed doors.

NAN reports that the Returning Officer of the November 16 Kogi governorship election, Ibrahim Garba, had on Monday declared Mr Bello as winner of the election after polling 406,222 votes.

Mr Bello defeated 24 other contestants, including Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 189,704 votes.

Mr Buhari had on Monday met behind closed doors with Bayelsa Governor-elect, David Lyon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Bayelsa State governor-elect was also accompanied on the visit by Mr Oshiohmole, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

(NAN)