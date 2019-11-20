Kogi poll: NCWS demands investigation into murder of PDP women leader

Salome Abuh, prominent PDP women leader in Kogi East [Photo: Facebook - Idoko Ameh]
The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), on Wednesday condemned the alleged murder of Salome Abuh, People Democratic Party’s (PDP) Women Leader and three others in Ochadamu by some political thugs.

The President of NCWS, Gloria Shoda, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, frowned at the killings.

“It is bad that in this time in our country, when the role of women has become more imperative, the nation continues to lose lives, especially women.

“The gruesome murder of Abuh by rampaging political thugs in Kogi on Monday is most outrageous and must be investigated to deter future occurrence.

The NCWS president expressed concern that the violence that enveloped the state governorship/Senatorial elections on Saturday could escalate to Monday with the killing of the women leader.

Mrs Abuh was sleeping in her home when some political thugs set her building ablaze.

“This is very bad and I am using this opportunity to call on the security agencies to investigate and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

“If 2023 will become a reality in the Nigerian electoral circle, there must be methodological strategies to bring about lasting solutions to the plethora of killings and insecurity witnessed in recent times in the country.

Mrs Shoda, who also condemned the manhandling of Natasha Akpoti, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Kogi governorship election by thugs, called for appropriate sanction.

Mrs Akpoti was said to have been manhandled by some thugs during the signing of peace accord in Lokoja by political parties before the election.

(NAN)

